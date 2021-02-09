[Today’s K-pop] BTS supports movie that features its first OST





The bandmates of BTS talked about their first venture into the original soundtrack for a movie.



“Your Eyes Tell,” a song from “Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey,” the band’s fourth studio album in Japan, also became a part of original score for the same-titled movie. This is the first time the septet’s song is used for an OST.



“I think you will be able to feel what feelings we have put in the song,” said Jungkook. He participated in writing both the melody and the lyrics that include “(I) believe there is light in the future that your eyes are looking at.”



“We are sincerely delighted and honored to be part of such great movie,” added V.



The film “Your Eyes Tell” is a Japanese remake of 2011 Korean romance movie “Always” that featured So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-ju. So played an ex-boxer who has been hiding behind a wall with a dark past before he finds love in Han who is slowly losing her eyesight.



“Your Eyes Tell” will come to the cinemas here next month.



Shinee ready to shine with 7th album



(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Shinee is stirring up its fans with a series of promotions for the upcoming seventh studio album “Don’t Call Me” on Feb. 22.



As the title of the album suggests, the band boldly states that it refuses to be defined by a certain viewpoint. It also shows how confident it is that it will be able to present a fresh side as it has been with novel takes on music and performance for over a decade.



The album consists of nine songs including same-titled focus track, a hip hop-based dance number. A man betrayed by his love warns his now-ex to not to call him, expressed with enough drama and hysteria.



Inspired by the title, of the album and the song, the quartet opened a hot line. Available for fans at home and abroad, the automatic response service gives out tidbits of the bandmates until Feb. 14. The server has been shut down temporarily struggling to handle over 1,000 calls per second, according to its company SM Entertainment.



iKON’s Bobby gives fans inside look at 2nd album



(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Bobby of iKON shared a makings-of clip of making his second solo album on Tuesday.



Introducing himself as a “lucky man,” he began by saying that he has loved rap since he was little and he feels thrilled when he can show the world what he had in his mind.



The video showed him sweating at stunts academy to pick up some moves for the music video. His bandmates came to the site of shooting the visuals to give the main rapper their support.



The tracklist of the new album that came out last month is sequenced along a narrative, he explained. Starting with the tile track “U Mad” to “Devil,” it tells about how you get strong making it through a series of challenging situations and then it circles back.



As for the reason he does music, the musician said: “At first, because it was fun. When I was a trainee, it was to survive and then after the debut, it was to put out music. But these days, I want to make good influence on many people.”



