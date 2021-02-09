[Herald Interview] Korean retail investors seek ties with WallStreetBets against short sellers





Jung Eui-jung, head of the Korea Stockholders Alliance







A group of local retail stock traders is working on a global anti-short selling campaign that may involve forging a partnership with WallStreetBets -- a regiment of amateur investors on the US social-networking website Reddit that drew attention for taking action against sophisticated hedge funds last month.



Jung Eui-jung -- head of the Korea Stockholders Alliance, which represents some 22,000 stock investors -- told The Korea Herald that he had gone to the online forum and proposed a cross-border alliance as a way of protecting shareholders’ rights.



“One of my suggestions was posting links at each other’s websites, which, if clicked, will open the official homepage of WallStreetBets and KSA, respectively. Also, I’ve asked them to share information regarding their goals and ongoing projects.”



The proposal was delivered amid intensifying controversy over short selling posing a threat to inexperienced day traders who have just jumped into the market. Under pressure from retail investors, backed by politicians wary of losing votes, the nation’s top financial regulator extended a temporary ban on short selling until May 2. After that, the short selling of shares on the Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150 will be permitted with some restrictions.



Despite the authorities having taken a step back, retail investors have continued their protest.



A petition to the Blue House calling for the impeachment of Financial Services Commission Chairman Eun Sung-soo, which appeared on the website of the presidential office Thursday, had gained more than 13,000 signatures as of Tuesday.





