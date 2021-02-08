 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

GameStop was January’s 2nd-most traded foreign stock

By Kim Young-won
Published : Feb 8, 2021 - 16:02       Updated : Feb 8, 2021 - 16:09
The image shows a GameStop storefront. US Online trading platform Robinhood in January temporarily restricted trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. (AP-Yonhap)
The image shows a GameStop storefront. US Online trading platform Robinhood in January temporarily restricted trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. (AP-Yonhap)

Despite the recent stock price saga of US video gaming retailer GameStop, the company was not the most-traded stock among South Korean investors in January, according to data on Monday.

In data compiled by Korea Securities Depository, a post-trade service provider, the gaming retailer came second in terms of stock transactions last month, with the trading volume reaching $2.4 billion. Korean traders net bought some $1.1 billion worth of GameStop shares and net sold $1.3 billion over the month.

Tesla, which has been spearheading the global electric car market, took the first place spot with the entire trading volume topping $4.4 billion. Local investors purchased $2.7 billion-worth of Tesla shares while selling $1.7 billion of the shares in January.

Tech giants Apple and Amazon were also the most favored stocks as Korean investors traded around $1.6 billion and $776 million, respectively, last month.

GameStop shares were on a rollercoaster ride as a frenetic buying spree led by small investors who recently waged war against short selling took the stock up triple digits in just a day or two. The stock, which experienced extreme highs and lows many times, soared over 1,600 percent last month.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114