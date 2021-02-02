BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ outfits sell for $162,500 at charity auction

BTS' pastel outfits from their music video “Dynamite” sit on display before MusiCares charity auction in Beverly Hills on Jan. 26. (AFP-Yonhap)
The outfits that the members of BTS wore in the music video for their chart-topping single “Dynamite” sold for $162,500 at a charity auction in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.
The septet’s pastel colored ensembles were purchased by Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber Hikakin.
The outfits included the colorful T-shirts, hats, shirts, pants, shorts and sneakers that BTS wear during the beginning of the music video and the dance sequence at the end.
The event’s organizer Julien’s Auctions had estimated that the K-pop group’s ensembles would sell for somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000.
The proceeds of the auction will benefit MusiCares to provide aid to musicians devastated by COVID-19. MusiCares is the philanthropic organization of the Recording Academy, which hosts the annual Grammy Awards.
BTS previously donated a set of microphones signed by each member to the MusiCares auction in January 2020. They sold for $83,200, exceeding the pre-event estimates of between $10,000 and $20,000.
The K-pop superstars’ “Dynamite,” meanwhile, has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. This year’s 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on March 14.
By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com
)