 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ outfits sell for $162,500 at charity auction

Japanese art collector and YouTuber purchase the top-selling items at the auction

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Feb 2, 2021 - 12:33       Updated : Feb 2, 2021 - 12:33
BTS' pastel outfits from their music video “Dynamite” sit on display before MusiCares charity auction in Beverly Hills on Jan. 26. (AFP-Yonhap)
BTS' pastel outfits from their music video “Dynamite” sit on display before MusiCares charity auction in Beverly Hills on Jan. 26. (AFP-Yonhap)
The outfits that the members of BTS wore in the music video for their chart-topping single “Dynamite” sold for $162,500 at a charity auction in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

The septet’s pastel colored ensembles were purchased by Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber Hikakin.

The outfits included the colorful T-shirts, hats, shirts, pants, shorts and sneakers that BTS wear during the beginning of the music video and the dance sequence at the end.

The event’s organizer Julien’s Auctions had estimated that the K-pop group’s ensembles would sell for somewhere between $20,000 and $40,000.

The proceeds of the auction will benefit MusiCares to provide aid to musicians devastated by COVID-19. MusiCares is the philanthropic organization of the Recording Academy, which hosts the annual Grammy Awards.

BTS previously donated a set of microphones signed by each member to the MusiCares auction in January 2020. They sold for $83,200, exceeding the pre-event estimates of between $10,000 and $20,000.

The K-pop superstars’ “Dynamite,” meanwhile, has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. This year’s 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on March 14.

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114