Local govts. compete to pay universal pandemic relief to residents

Disaster relief funds (Yonhap)

Many local governments in South Korea are gearing up to resume the provision of universal disaster relief funds to their residents stricken by the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.



Gyeonggi Province, the nation's most populous province with about 14 million residents, and Ulsan, a southeastern metropolitan city, began the process of delivering their emergency COVID-19 relief handouts Monday, while a number of other provinces, cities and counties nationwide are moving to follow suit.



The independent moves by many local governments come as the central government and the ruling Democratic Party have been discussing a new round of pandemic relief funds to all households, as well as custom-made financial support for the self-employed and small businesses hit hard by the extended social distancing rules.



Since May last year, the government has distributed more than 31 trillion won ($27.8 billion) through three rounds of pandemic relief funds. The fourth round, now under discussion, may comprise universal relief handouts to all households and additional assistance for small business owners.



This week, the provincial government of Gyeonggi, which surrounds Seoul, started providing its own second round of coronavirus relief of 100,000 won (approximately $90) per person to all 13.99 million residents, including 580,000 foreign nationals.



It began receiving applications and plans to make payments online from Monday to March 14. In-person applications and payments will take place from March 1 to April 30.



The payment will be made with credit cards or provincial prepaid cards and the money should be used in the province within three months of delivery.



The province had already handed out the same amount of relief from April to August last year, becoming the first local government in the nation to do so.



Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, began to pay 48.6 billion won in emergency pandemic relief funds to all households on Monday.



Each of the 476,893 households in Ulsan will be eligible to receive 100,000 won by the end of April after submitting applications to respective community service centers.



Ulsan's handout, set at 100,000 won per household regardless of its size, will be paid in the form of prepaid cards and can be used at almost all retailers within the city, except for department and large discount stores, online shopping sites and entertainment and gambling establishments.



In the southwestern province of South Jeolla, eight out of its 22 low-level local governments, including Yeosu, Naju, Gurye and Jangseong, have decided to provide emergency pandemic relief to all residents.



The county government of Gurye, 420 km south of Seoul, is to spend 2.64 billion won to pay 100,000 won in regional gift cards to all 25,573 residents this month.



The city of Yeosu plans to pay 250,000 won in prepaid cards to each of its 285,000 citizens, including members of multicultural families, while 45,000 residents in Jangseong County will be given 100,000 won per person.



The city of Gwangyang is considering paying 200,000 won in relief money to all residents, while Suncheon, Yeongam and Goheung plan to provide 100,000 won per person to all residents.



The provincial government of Gangwon, east of Seoul, has reportedly begun discussing the provision of universal pandemic relief assistance to all 600,000 households before April.



Commentators and some officials have called on the central government to fine-tune the different emergency relief policies by local governments, raising concern that the different amount of handouts apparently tied to individual local governments' financial conditions may sow the seeds of regional conflict. (Yonhap)