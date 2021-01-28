[Weekender] Inside Korea’s interior design boom amid pandemic

Photo caption 1: Hanssem‘s Euro 501 flat style home office (Hanssem)

From #OurHome #HomeDecorating to #OnlineHousewarming, Instagram lately is filled with hashtags and posts from users showcasing their homes and stylish interior design ideas.



“May I know where you got the bookcase?” one comment read in response to a post showing a well-lit, nearly all-white room. Dambi, an author and blogger, who shared the original post on Instagram replied that it was from furniture company Basic Gagu.



These types of interactions are fairly common in the online sphere nowadays amid the furniture shopping boom fueled by strict social distancing measures and coronavirus woes that have affected various sectors of the country’s economy for better or worse.



Korea’s economy has been put to the test by the coronavirus crisis for a while now but the furniture industry has so far managed to not only stay afloat but prosper during over the course of the pandemic.



Online sales of furniture between January and November last year reached 4.49 trillion won ($4 billion), a 42.4 percent year-on-year increase, according to the latest data from Statistics Korea.



The increase in sales of items such as wardrobes, dressing tables and desks was far more significant than clothes and computers during the month of November.



Lee Young-ae, a professor at the Department of Consumer Science at Incheon National University, explained that the recent interior design boom reflects not only the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but the country’s increased household incomes and leisure time, as well as the growing number of single-person households.



“The obvious explanation is that we are spending a lot more time at home now,” Lee said.



The pandemic is not the only factor that drove up furniture sales last year as online furniture shopping has been on the rise for the last four years, going from 2.6 trillion won in 2017 to 3.4 trillion win in 2019.



“Though it does not equal to being ‘wealthy,’ the median income increase in the country has given many people an opportunity to pursue their interests in various fields. Leisure time has also increased, giving people more available time to pursue things [they enjoy,]” she said.



Then the coronavirus pandemic came, which forced people to spend more time at home. “People had to create a home office and make a separate living space. These tasks made us all more aware of interior design,” Lee explained.



The number of single-person households has grown at a rapid rate in the country in recent years. People living alone accounted for over 30 percent of households in 2019, nearly a twofold jump from 2000.



“Single-person households tend to be smaller places and the lack of space forces people to come up with ways to make their homes nice and efficient places to live, rather than unpleasant spaces,” Lee said.



People sharing images of their stylish homes on social media platforms such as Instagram has also in part fueled the phenomenon, Lee explained, as it often prompts positive responses, which provide a form of compensation for people’s efforts, “creating a virtuous circle.”





Photo caption 2: Home interior design and shopping app Ohouse (Bucketplace)