 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

‘L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’ offers action-packed chase

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Jan 27, 2021 - 17:09       Updated : Jan 27, 2021 - 17:09
(From left) Actors Kim Sung-oh and Lee Da-hee, director Kim Hong-sun and actor Kim Rae-won pose before an online press conference Wednesday. (CJ ENM)
(From left) Actors Kim Sung-oh and Lee Da-hee, director Kim Hong-sun and actor Kim Rae-won pose before an online press conference Wednesday. (CJ ENM)

Kim Hong-sun, the director of multiple hit OCN dramas, is back Monday with a tvN action drama titled “L.U.C.A.: The Beginning.”

“L.U.C.A.: The Beginning” centers on an experimental cell, Ji-O, that was created through the L.U.C.A. project. The aim of the project was to create the Last Universal Common Ancestor -- the cell that holds the secret to all life forms in existence. Ji-O takes human form and has supernatural powers, but loses his memory after escaping the facility. Meanwhile, different organizations attempt to track Ji-O down for different purposes.

Kim, known for OCN dramas “The Guest” and “Voice,” among others, challenged himself with the unique idea of an evolution-based fantasy action drama.

“A lot of directors want to direct a fantasy genre work, but at the same time have a fear of doing so. A lot of computer graphics and actions are involved, so it’s very difficult. But after seeing screenwriter Chun Sung-il’s script, I felt it was time to attempt it,” said Kim during an online press conference Wednesday.

The same was true for actor Kim Rae-won.

“Likewise, I had a fear of the fantasy genre. But I saw that it was written by screenwriter Chun and I had enjoyed watching ‘The Guest’ by director Kim. Also, the camera director and the cast were too tempting for me to pass up the offer,” said the actor.

Kim Rae-won also mentioned that he could not completely understand his character, even after the filming was over.

“I still don’t know what kind of a person Ji-O is yet. He hides his incredible powers and discovers his origins and powers throughout the drama,” he said. “I constantly asked the director about what Ji-O is searching for. Ji-O is curious about where he comes from, and I could relate to that.”

Kim Rae-won, who is known for his many memorable roles in romance dramas, said the action-packed movie isn’t void of romance. Romance develops between Ji-O and police detective Gu-reum, played by Lee Da-hee.

“L.U.C.A.: The Beginning” is Lee’s first attempt at intense action. Although she played the role of a police detective six years ago in the SBS drama “Mrs. Cop,” Lee said her role in “L.U.C.A.: The Beginning” is different in that a more mature romance is involved.

“I wanted to try this kind of drama, and after looking at the director who specializes in this genre, along with the screenwriter and producers, I wanted to do it even more,” said Lee.

Actor Kim Sung-oh also joins the cast as villain Yi-son, who pursues Ji-O.

“After I read the script, I felt that I could enjoy the drama if I saw it on TV,” said Kim Sung-oh.

“I’m not sure if villain is the right word for my character,” he said. “Yi-son is pretty good at running and fighting. He chases after Ji-O, but on the inside, it feels like he was trying to find the meaning of life.”

Meanwhile, director Kim -- who hopes that decent viewership ratings will lead to a second season -- thought the 12-episode drama was a good start.

“L.U.C.A.: The Beginning” is set to air on tvN every Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. starting next week.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114