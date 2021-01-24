[News Focus] Working age population declines by 750,000 over 4 years

This photo shows a retailer selling salted shrimp at a market in Seoul in 1977, when the nation’s fertility rate was 3.0. (National Archives of Korea)

SEJONG -- South Korea is heading toward a labor shortage in the wake of record-low fertility rates and the rapidly aging population.



The baby boomer generation -- defined in Korea as those born between 1955-1963 -- is beginning to enter retirement age, with the working-age population classed as those aged 15-64.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the working age population fell to 71.4 percent of the total in December, the lowest in at least 12 years.



The portion was 72.4 percent when the government officially started compiling the data.



The nation’s working age population, which peaked at 73.4 percent in January 2012, has continued to drop -- to 73.1 percent in December 2016, 72.7 percent in December 2017, 72.4 percent in December 2018 and 72 percent in December 2019.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)