 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Court refuses to cancel seizure of annex to ex-President Chun's house

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 22, 2021 - 15:34       Updated : Jan 22, 2021 - 15:34

This file photo shows the red-roofed annex to former President Chun Doo-hwan's residence in western Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows the red-roofed annex to former President Chun Doo-hwan's residence in western Seoul. (Yonhap)
A Seoul court on Friday rejected a request to cancel the seizure of a building owned by former President Chun Doo-hwan's family in western Seoul.

The Seoul Administrative Court issued the ruling in response to an October 2018 lawsuit filed by one of Chun's daughters-in-law, surnamed Lee, who claimed the seizure of the annex inside the former president's residential compound was unjustified because it is under her name.

The entire residence was put up for auction in 2018 at the request of the prosecution, who sought to collect unpaid penalties from the former president.

Chun, a former Army general who seized power in a 1979 coup and served as president from 1980 to 1988, was ordered by the Supreme Court in 1997 to forfeit more than 220 billion won ($199 million) for amassing slush funds.

The 90-year-old has refused to pay the bulk of his forfeit and also been stripped of his privileges as a former president due to his convictions for treason and bribery.

The Seoul High Court ruled last year that the property's main house and garden should not be subject to seizure, as there was insufficient evidence to prove they were acquired illegally.

But the annex, it said, could be seized because it was bought with his slush funds.

The residence was auctioned off in 2019 for a price of about 5.14 billion won, but the buyer was not revealed. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114