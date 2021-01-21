 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor opens ultra-fast EV charging station in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2021 - 11:25       Updated : Jan 21, 2021 - 11:25

Hyundai Motor Co. opens a high-speed charging station for electric vehicles in southeastern Seoul on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Co. opens a high-speed charging station for electric vehicles in southeastern Seoul on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it opened an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles (EVs) in southeastern Seoul in the latest move that could boost convenience for drivers of zero-emission cars.

Hyundai Motor and SK networks, a chemical and energy company, jointly transformed an old gas station into South Korea's largest ultra-fast EV charging station spanning 4,066 square meters, the companies said.

The station has eight 350 kWh high-speed chargers developed by Hyundai Motor, which can charge 80 percent of an EV battery with an 800 voltage system in just 18 minutes, the carmaker said.

The chargers can be used for Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5, a pure electric model built on its own EV platform with an 800 voltage system, which will be released next month.

Hyundai Motor has been expanding its EV charging infrastructure to grab a bigger share of the growing eco-friendly vehicle market.

This year, the automaker said it plans to install a total of 120 high chargers in 12 highway stations and eight spots in major cities nationwide. (Yonhap)

