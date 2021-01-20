Netflix’s ‘Busted!’ to return for final season

The Netflix original mystery entertainment series “Busted!” will return with its third and final season on Friday, with cast members from both the first and second seasons coming together.
“Busted!” was the first Netflix original Korean entertainment show on the platform when it was first released in 2018. The show is a hybrid of a reality television show and a crime drama as celebrities who appear on the show are given certain acting roles while having to solve mysteries.
“There were many uncertainties and new elements such as the preconception of people that smart intellectuals would solve mysteries and the new attempt at combining drama with an entertainment show. I wondered whether the show could go on for three seasons. We were able to come this far because many people loved the show, and for that, I am thankful,” said the program’s director Cho Hyo-jin.
All seven members -- Yoo Jae-seok, Lee Seung-gi, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Jong-min, Park Min-young, Sehun and Sejeong -- appeared in an online press conference on Tuesday to introduce the new season.
This season will be the first time Lee Kwang-soo, who appeared in the first season, and Lee Seung-gi, who joined in the second season, will go on the show together. Actor Ahn Jae-wook, who appeared in both the first and second seasons, has parted ways with the show. He was caught drunk driving in 2019.
The show has also featured special cameos each season. This time round, actress Song Ji-hyo, K-pop group EXO’s Suho and SF9’s Rowoon, among others, will be in the show.
Sejeong said that she was able to feel the fans’ keen anticipation as many had posted on social media asking about the next season as soon as the last episode of the second season aired.
Lee Seung-gi said the third season, which has all been shot in advance, proved to be the most challenging one ever yet.
“The difficulty of the mysteries in season three is no laughing matter,” Lee said. “I don’t think it’s a suitable difficulty for celebrities. People from KAIST, Seoul National University and science high schools should come and solve it.”
Another highlight to watch out for is the chemistry among the seven members.
“The youngest members Sejeong and Sehun’s sense of humor is what lights up the show this season. I hope people look forward to seeing them,” Yoo Jae-seok said.
At the same time, the members expressed sadness that the show would end with this season.
“I am sorry that the show is coming to an end just when the chemistry among the seven of us is finally bearing fruit,” Yoo said.
“Working with Netflix for three seasons was different from working on other programs in Korea. The fact that I could take my time and have more freedom was a pleasurable experience. I would like to continue working with Netflix in the future if the opportunity arises,” said director Cho.
Meanwhile, the cast met with 25,000 fans across the world online on Tuesday ahead of the show’s release in a livestream event. During the event, the cast members introduced the show and played games, while a video produced by fans from over 14 countries saying “Thank you ‘Busted!’” was also shown.
