Kwon Chil-seung nominated to be minister of SMEs and Startups

Minister of SMEs and Startups nominee Kwon Chil-seung (Lawmaker Kwon Chil-seung‘s office)
Two-term Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Kwon Chil-seung was named President Moon Jae-in’s nominee for minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Startups on Wednesday.
If confirmed, he will take over the role previously held by Park Young-sun since April 2019 and will oversee the organization to strengthen competitiveness and support innovation of SMEs and micro enterprises. Park resigned from her position early on Wednesday amid speculation that she will soon announce her bid to be mayor of Seoul.
Chung Man-ho, presidential senior secretary for public communication, said on Wednesday that Kwon will provide “speedy support” for SMEs hit by COVID-19 based on his “knowledge” and “drive” and help create jobs
Kwon will face confirmation hearings at the National Assembly, but the dates have yet to be announced.
The 55-year-old politician worked at Samsung Group and Dongbu Insurance before launching his career in politics. Kwon also worked at the presidential office during the Roh Moo-hyun administration before being elected as a member of the National Assembly in 2016. Kwon was reelected last year.
In the liberal wing, he has also played several roles including the vice-chairman of the policy planning committee, the vice floor leader as well as the deputy secretary-general.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)