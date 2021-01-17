CJ CGV hopes to attract video gamers to theaters

Are you tired of playing video games on your small TV screen?
CJ CGV, the country‘s largest cinema chain, on Saturday officially launched its console game platform business AzitX, which will allow video gamers to play at 34 local movie theaters, including CGV Yongsan in central Seoul.
CGV said it launched an AzitX pilot service for five days at four local theaters, including CGV Ilsan, and received positive feedback.
“We saw that AzitX was popular among many people who want to enjoy a special cultural experience in a space of their own. It was especially a rewarding experience as there are many restrictions to activities that people can enjoy due to COVID-19,” a CJ CGV official said in a statement.
The new service users have to bring in their own game consoles, game content and other accessories required to play the game.
CGV will charge 100,000 won ($91) per four people and they will be allowed to play their games using the big screen for two hours. After 6 p.m, prices increase to 150,000 won. For more than four users, 10,000 won will be added each.
An extra 30 minutes will also be provided to players to install their game consoles and prepare.
Up to 10 people can use one theater for now, and CGV said that the number of users can be adjusted later depending on the government’s social distancing rule.
Reservations can be made through searching for AzitX on CGV’s booking website or mobile app.
AzitX users are also required to follow the government’s social distancing guidelines and leave every other seat vacant. All visitors must also wear masks and have their temperature checked before entering the theater.
AzitX is one of CJ CGV’s new solutions to revive business that has been severely suffering since COVID-19 broke out here early last year. In October last year, the country‘s largest cinema chain announced that it had decided to reduce the number of theaters directly run by the company across the country by 35-40 from the current 119 over the next three years. The announcement came as part of its restructuring plan.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)