Hyundai unveils teaser of BEV Ioniq 5

(Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor on Wednesday released the teaser for the upcoming Ioniq 5, the first purely electric model based on its electric vehicle platform.
The Ioniq 5 mid-sized crossover vehicle is marked with the electric-global modular platform, or E-GMP, which offers a driving range of up to 500 kilometers on a single charge, as well as an ultrahigh-speed 800-volt charger that can charge 80 percent of battery capacity within 18 minutes.
The model’s key design features include the Parametric Pixels -- a paradigm that uses geometric algorithms as design factors -- which will be applied to future models under the Ioniq brand, the company said in a statement.
It is to be the first Hyundai car model that adopts a clamshell hood that embraces the entire upper portion of the car, reducing panel gaps and creating a neat, high-tech image, it said.
“While Ioniq 5 will provide new design experiences, the Ioniq BEV brand will redefine the standards of electric vehicle design,” said Lee Sang-yup, senior vice president in charge of Hyundai Global Design Center.
In line with its extended plan to nurture the eco-friendly vehicle market, Hyundai is slated to roll out the Ioniq 6 sedan in 2022 and the Ioniq 7 sport utility vehicle in 2024. The company will also start an alphanumeric naming system -- like its global rivals such as BMW.
Genesis, the independent premium brand under Hyundai Motor, will launch its own all-electric model within the year.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)