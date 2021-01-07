Starbucks Korea rolls out limited Playmobil figurines

Starbucks Playmobil (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)
Starbucks Coffee Korea on Thursday launched a set of limited edition Playmobil toy figurines, hoping to re-create the successes of their previous merchandise collections.
Customers can get one of six tall-size beverages with an accompanying Playmobil figure for 12,000 won.
In collaboration with the famed German toymaker, the coffee chain will release a total of eight different Playmobil figurines this month, while the drink and toy combo -- named the Buddy set -- will end on Feb. 3.
The first toy, named “Barista Joy“ and wearing the iconic Starbucks uniform, was released Thursday. The coffee chain has limited the number of purchases to three sets for each individual.
Starbucks (Starbucks Coffee Korea)
Even as Seoul was hit with the coldest weather of the winter so far, a small number of Starbucks patrons and toy collectors alike were seen lining up outside the coffee chain outlets in the early morning waiting for them to open.
“I am on my way to work, but I decided to come out a little earlier than usual to buy the Buddy set,” an office worker who waited for a Starbucks outlet to open from 7 a.m. told The Korea Herald.
Kim Sang-hyun, who was the first to buy the Buddy set at a Starbucks in Hapjeong in Seoul, said she has been waiting for the toy since August.
“I collect Playmobil figures, and I came early to get the Starbucks toy before it runs out,” Kim said.
The promotion had originally been slated for August last year, but was pushed back twice due to resurgences in COVID-19 cases.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)