Starbucks Korea rolls out limited Playmobil figurines

Starbucks Playmobil (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



Starbucks Coffee Korea on Thursday launched a set of limited edition Playmobil toy figurines, hoping to re-create the successes of their previous merchandise collections.



Customers can get one of six tall-size beverages with an accompanying Playmobil figure for 12,000 won.



In collaboration with the famed German toymaker, the coffee chain will release a total of eight different Playmobil figurines this month, while the drink and toy combo -- named the Buddy set -- will end on Feb. 3.



The first toy, named “Barista Joy“ and wearing the iconic Starbucks uniform, was released Thursday. The coffee chain has limited the number of purchases to three sets for each individual.





Starbucks (Starbucks Coffee Korea)