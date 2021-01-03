 Back To Top
National

Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2021 - 14:25       Updated : Jan 3, 2021 - 14:25
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has reached an all-time low, while public disapproval of his performance also has hit its highest point, a poll showed Sunday.

In a Realmeter survey of 1,000 people aged 18 and over, conducted over Friday and Saturday, 34.1 percent of respondents supported Moon.

It's the lowest approval rating since Moon took office in May 2017. The figure in the previous Realmeter poll released last Monday was 36.7 percent.

In the latest survey, 61.7 percent of respondents gave a negative assessment of Moon's presidency, up from 59.7 percent from last week.

The survey, commissioned by local cable news channel YTN, had a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points, with a 95 percent confidence level.

Among moderates, the approval rating for Moon came to 30.1 percent and the disapproval rating reached 68 percent.

Respondents who said they didn't have any political leaning gave Moon a 19.4 percent approval rating and 68 percent disapproval rating.

The main opposition People Power Party garnered the most support among parties with 34.2 percent, while the ruling Democratic Party earned 28.7 percent support. (Yonhap)
