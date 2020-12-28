[Herald Interview] Pop stars and ‘More’: Girl group K/DA comes ‘All Out’ with first EP

Last month a girl group like no other, K/DA, dropped its first EP two years after its official debut. “All Out” follows the smash single “Pop/Stars,” released in November 2018.



The group started with Ahri, a K-pop artist who made her debut in 2013 and shot to fame in less than three years. But like many artists, Ahri encountered troubles with her agency. Instead of going with the flow, she sought out and recruited current bandmates Kai’Sa, Evelynn and Akali so they could work together to make the music they wanted to make.



Upon its debut the band dominated the music charts with “Pop/Stars,” becoming the fourth K-pop girl group to rise to the top of Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. The video, which garnered over 100 million views in just a month, now has over 407 million views.





K/DA (K/DA Instagram)