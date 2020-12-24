 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Golden Globes’ ‘Minari’ snub draws racial discrimination controversy

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec 25, 2020 - 15:00       Updated : Dec 25, 2020 - 15:00

Youn Yuh-jung appears in “Minari” (Pan Cinema)
Youn Yuh-jung appears in “Minari” (Pan Cinema)

Voices of criticism rose in Hollywood concerning the Golden Globes refusal to consider “Minari” for the main film categories because of its heavy use of Korean dialogue.

The film by Korean-American director Lee Issac Chung depicts a story of a first-generation Korean immigrant family in pursuit of the American dream based in Middle America in the 1980s.

“Minari,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, has been seen as a strong contender for the Oscars, earning recognition across numerous film festivals.

However, it is not being considered for best drama category at the Golden Globes, one of the most prestigious film events in the world.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in charge of the running the annual film event said that “Minari” could not be nominated for the award because it requires at least 50 percent of the dialogue to be in English.

It has instead put it under the best foreign language film section.

The decision has sparked criticism among Hollywood and non-Hollywood figures.

“I have not seen a more American film than #Minari this year. It’s a story about an immigrant family, IN America, pursuing the American dream. We really need to change these antiquated rules that characterize American as only English-speaking,” Chinse-American director Lulu Wang wrote on her social media account.

Wang’s film “The Farewell” received similar treatment last year, when it was deemed to be ineligible for best musical/comedy at the Golden Globes because it was mostly in Chinese.

Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim, widely recognized for his appearance in the hit TV series “Lost” tweeted that it was the “film equivalent of being told to go back to your country when that country is actually America.”

Contrary to how “Minari” could not be nominated for the best drama award, Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds” in 2009 and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s “Babel” in 2006 were not slotted into best foreign language film, though they heavily feature foreign languages.

Lee Min-jin, author of award-winning novel “Pachinko,” which also depicts the Korean diaspora -- wrote on her social media, “‘Minari’ is an American film about new Americans. Everyone in America except for Indigenous people came from somewhere else by choice or force. The English language is not an indigenous language. Enough of this nonsense about Asian-Americans being permanently foreign. I’m done.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114