S. Korea pushes to strike COVID-19 vaccine deals with Janssen, Pfizer this month

People stand in line for COVID-19 testing at a temporary screening station in front of Seoul City Hall, keeping a distance from one another, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea said Friday it will push to sign COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Pfizer later this month and ink another deal with Moderna next month.



The health ministry last week said it has secured early access of the vaccines developed by four pharmaceutical companies and from a global vaccine project for 44 million people, enough to cover 88 percent of the nation's population.



The government has formally struck a purchase deal with AstraZeneca for 10 million people, and made an advance payment of 85 billion won ($77.6 million) in October to the World Health Organization's global vaccine project, known as COVAX.



The government said it will purchase 20 million doses each from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, which require two shots, and buy 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, which requires one shot.



The ministry has set aside 1.3 trillion won of its budget for the vaccine purchase.



Officials said the vaccines will be shipped within March. The vaccine schedule will be decided after monitoring potential side effects of vaccination in other countries, the level of outbreak and public demand.



Following the world's first COVID-19 vaccination in Britain on Dec. 8, the United States and Canada have also rolled out vaccine programs.



The contracts to buy COVID-19 vaccines came amid growing calls for speeding up the vaccine program to cope with a sharp hike in new cases, which could overwhelm the nation's medical system.



South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases topped the 1,000 mark for the third day Friday on continued cluster infections nationwide and increased tests, stoking concerns among the public. The total caseload rose to 47,515, with 645 deaths, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)