Daily virus cases above 1,000 for 3rd day, toughest curbs still under review

Medical staffers prepare to carry out COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in central Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases topped the 1,000 mark for the third day Friday on continued cluster infections nationwide and increased tests, but health authorities remain cautious about adopting the toughest virus restrictions due to the far-reaching economic impact.



The country added 1,062 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,036 local infections, raising the total caseload to 47,515, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



It is the first time that the daily number has stayed above 1,000 for the third consecutive day. The country reported record high daily virus cases of 1,078 on Wednesday, and the figure slightly fell to 1,014 the previous day.



The resurgence of new virus cases has been putting pressure on local authorities to raise the country's virus response measures to the highest level, but they are still reluctant to do so, as the strongest virus curbs, the highest under the five-tier scheme, would paralyze most economic and social activities.



South Korea has been applying Level 2.5 social distancing in the greater Seoul area.



Level 3 can be adopted when locally transmitted cases hover between 800 and 1,000 for a week or the daily tally doubles from the previous day. The recent virus tally has already met such requirements.



Health authorities say they will focus on finding "hidden spreaders" by conducting more COVID-19 tests, instead of immediately adopting Level 3.



Under the highest level, any gatherings of 10 or more people will be banned, which is stricter than the current ceiling of 50.



This is expected to be more burdensome for the local economy, which shows signs of a mild rebound.



Schools will be fully shut down, and companies are required to have nonessential employees work from home as well.



Meanwhile, chains of cluster infections from offices, religious facilities and nursing homes have continued to pop up.



The growing number of deaths and shortages of hospital beds are also key challenges for health authorities. On Thursday, daily fatalities hit a fresh high of 22.



Of the locally transmitted cases, the capital city of Seoul accounted for 393 cases, and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province took up 300. Incheon, west of Seoul, had 64 new cases. The three areas account for around half of the nation's population.



A construction site in central Seoul reported 76 patients as of Thursday, while those from a religious facility in the western part of the capital city came to 192.



Imported cases came to 26.



The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients reached 246, up four from the previous day.



The KDCA reported 11 additional deaths, raising the total to 645.



The number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries came to 372, raising the total to 33,982. (Yonhap)