Sunfull Foundation leads campaign for wearing mask to fight COVID-19

As a second and even third wave of the pandemic continues to rise in many parts of the world, the Sunfull Foundation has been working on overcoming the crisis by spreading awareness online all around the world.On Dec. 4, the foundation led by Dr. Min Byoung-chul, a professor at Hanyang University, initiated the #WearAMask4All Global Challenge, taking a cue from US President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s message to stand in solidarity in overcoming the pandemic.The campaign aims to remind the public that wearing a mask is a necessity, not the suppression of an individual’s freedom or human rights. Many Korean and foreign online users participated in this challenge and encouraged the use of wearing masks to keep their communities safe.Min, who has been making efforts for cyber peace by battling cyberbullying and human rights violations, said, “I urge everyone around the world to join the challenge by continuing to practice safe measures by wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.”Shivani Ahuja, an Indian national who joined the challenge, said “Wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance is the key to preventing the spread of virus. It’s a pity that many people worldwide still don’t take enough precautions. I hope to spread the awareness by taking part in this challenge and sharing the same with my friends overseas.”Demir Mine from Germany, an exchange student at Hanyang University, said, “It’s great to see that everyone in Korea is wearing masks. I want to promote this challenge in Germany and contribute in preventing further spread of this virus.”Min produced a video recently titled “How Korea is fighting against COVID-19,” which has attracted over 20,000 views.Min said, “Our actions are critical in controlling the pandemic. Even after the vaccine is introduced, it will take us a while to get back to normal lifestyle. Most of the Koreans are wearing masks and the best way to get through this is by looking out for each other. This challenge is a global campaign and we request everyone around the world to take part in this.”The Sunfull Foundation, of which Min is the founder and chairman, is a nonprofit organization that strives to preserve cyber peace by encouraging the use of positive comments online. So far, about 7,000 schools in Korea and other countries have participated in Sunfull activities and more than 70,000 online users have posted nearly 9 million encouraging messages in support for those who have been victims of cyberbullying or other tragedies.