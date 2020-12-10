 Back To Top
Business

Camper van: Renault Master vs Hyundai Porest

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Dec 10, 2020 - 16:33       Updated : Dec 10, 2020 - 16:33
A new Renault Master Bus model (Renault Samsung)
A new Renault Master Bus model (Renault Samsung)

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the world of travel, as people become more reluctant to take public transport or stay at guest lodgings. That has provided a golden opportunity for the local camper van market, which has enjoyed solid growth over the past few years.

According to government data, the number of camping vehicles registered in South Korea reached 24,869 in 2019, marking a 20-fold increase from 1,300 in 2011.

Industry officials expect the number to further grow, as the government eased regulations on customizing vehicles, including recreational vans.

Two local commercial van models that are expected to drive the market expansion as customers look for more options before they hit the road.


Renault Master

When it comes to large panel van models, Renault’s Master S model and L model are the ones to look for.

The S model is 5,048 millimeters long and has an exterior height of 1,700 millimeters. The L model is slightly larger, coming in at 5,548 millimeters long and 1,894 millimeters high. The interior heights are 555 millimeters and 545 millimeters, respectively -- providing enough room for ambitious interior remodeling.

The price of the Renault Master series begins at 29.9 million won ($24,836) and goes up to 49.9 million won. The van‘s average selling price falls within the range of 50 million won and 70 million won after conversions.

Renault Master also comes with a rear-view camera, as well as a side wind assist system, which helps drivers maintain the van’s trajectory when the vehicle faces strong side winds. 


Hyundai Porest

In June, Hyundai Motor launched Porest, a camper car based on its small-sized truck, Porter 2.

The vehicle has many convenient features, including a shower booth, a toilet seat, a heater, an air conditioner, a refrigerator, a sink and a microwave.

The camping car also comes with a shower attached to the outside of the vehicle, as well as a manual awning.

Hyundai Porest supports 220V outlets and five USB ports, making it easy to use electric devices. The devices within the vehicle can be controlled via a mobile app through Bluetooth connection, the company added.

The vehicle too comes with a bedroom that can be extended up to 800 millimeters. The table in the front can be transformed into a bunk bed as well.

The price of Porest entry level model is 48.9 million won. The Porest’s standard and deluxe models, which can fit up to four adults, cost 64.3 million won and 77 million won, respectively.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
