GS Caltex’s biobutanol sales explode 1,000%

GS Caltex President Hur Sae-hong (GS Caltex)





GS Caltex said Thursday its biobutanol sales have jumped more than tenfold on-year in the first 11 months of this year, due to growing demand for eco-friendly raw materials.



The 2,3-butanediol chemical compound is a 100 percent natural substance easily found in nature including in soil, animals and fermented food. Thanks to its superb moisturizing and preservation effects, the substance is widely used as a raw material for cosmetics and personal care products.



However, as 2,3-butanediol is extremely difficult to mass produce, substances with similar functions such as 1,3-butylene glycol and propylene glycol have been synthesized from petroleum for use.



“Compared to oil-based substances, GS Caltex’s 2,3-butanediol can cut greenhouse gas emissions and energy use by more than 40 percent,” a company official said.



After nine years of research, GS Caltex last year discovered optimal microorganisms for 2,3-butanediol production. GS Caltex first feeds nongenetically modified biomass such as cassava and sugarcane to the microorganisms. After a natural fermentation process, ingredients separate and purify, leaving 2,3-butanediol, without the help of chemical additives.



GS Caltex supplies its 2,3-butanediol product Green Diol to domestic cosmetics companies including LG Household & Health Care and Amorepacific. In the January-November period, GS Caltex produced Green Diol enough for 5 million ampoules of cosmetics products.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)