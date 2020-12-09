Employment insurance program to expand to artists starting Thursday

South Korea will extend its state employment insurance program to artists starting Thursday as the first step toward expanding coverage to all workers by 2025.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor said Wednesday that artists under work contracts who earn monthly income of at least 500,000 won ($460) will be eligible for coverage under the amended Employment Insurance Act.
The amendment excludes artists with monthly income under 500,000 won to prevent those working as artists for reasons other than making a living from claiming employment insurance benefits.
Artists can sign multiple contracts at the same time, and coverage is provided if those contracts add up to at least 500,000 won in monthly income.
The ministry said the insurance premiums are set at 0.8 percent of an artist’s income, with an additional 0.8 percent to be paid by the employers -- the same rate that applies to other workers covered by the insurance act.
The cap for the daily unemployment allowance will also be the same, 66,000 won. Artists will be eligible to receive an allowance equivalent to 60 percent of their income for at least 120 days if they have paid into the plan for at least nine months.
“From the employment insurance being applied to artists, the measure is believed to help artists who struggle from unstable and declining income from the COVID-19 pandemic as an employment safety net.”
According to government data, 49.4 percent of the employed population in Korea had employment insurance coverage as of August last year.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)