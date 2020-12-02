 Back To Top
National

NK denuclearization is mission impossible: Perry

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Dec 2, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Dec 2, 2020 - 16:02
Experts in US and South Korea discuss during a forum organized by the state-run think tank the Institute for National Security Strategy on Wednesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Getting North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenals is “mission impossible,” former US Defense Secretary William Perry said, underlining that any future negotiators should enter talks with the reclusive regime on this premise. 

“I truly believe getting North Korea to denuclearize is ‘mission impossible’ and any negotiator given that task is going to fail,” Perry said during a video-linked forum organized by the state-run think tank the Institute for National Security Strategy on Wednesday. “They do very much want economic improvement. But in my judgment, they will not trade that for a nuclear arsenal.”

This is because the North’s key priority is national security and deterrence against Washington, which the country believes it can obtain only by stockpiling nuclear weapons, said Perry, who helped defuse the 1994 North Korean nuclear crisis. 

That doesn’t mean Washington and Seoul should stop negotiating with Pyongyang, he stressed. The talks need to continue, but on the understanding that Pyongyang will not give up its weapons, and toward a reasonable goal for normalizing the nation. 

“We should be negotiating. We do need to moderate the nuclear arsenal they have and we could work to make them a normal nation that they don’t feel the need to take the action they take, which provoked the US, South Korea and the whole world.”

And key to normalizing Pyongyang is Seoul, which can assist the country’s economic development, he said. 

In contrast, Joseph DeTrani, who was the former US special envoy to the six-party talks, believes denuclearizing the North is possible in return for economic and security assistance, though it will take time and effort. 

“I believe (North Korea) will still pursue highly enriched uranium program and nuclear weapons until we can get some kind of agreement and move towards a complete verifiable denuclearization,” he said.

“Staying with the element of completely verifiable denuclearization, I believe is attainable. It will take time. It will take a lot of time. But my experience with North Korea was, I saw them up close and I negotiated with them. I concluded that they do want normalized relations.”

Robert Gallucci, a former chief US negotiator who is behind the Agreed Framework with North Korea in 1994, shared some of the things that surprised him when he negotiated with North Koreans, providing insights for the future talks. 

“North Koreans would stake out a lot of firm positions, which were not at all firm,” he said. “I was surprised by the fact (that) I could hear from them pretty definitely that they will never do something, and then they will come out as that under certain circumstances they would do it,” he said, adding that the North is flexible in “give and take.”

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
