Hyundai reveals new platform for electric vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated battery electric vehicle platform Electric-Global Modular Platform (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor unveiled on Wednesday its new battery electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated platform, which will serve as the core technology for the automobile group’s next-generation electric vehicles.



The automaker said the Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP, would underpin a range of new vehicles starting 2021, including Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 and Kia Motor’s first electric vehicle to be revealed next year. Battery electric vehicles are those that only use energy stored in rechargeable battery packs and no secondary source of propulsion.



Designed exclusively for electric vehicles, E-GMP provides advantages such as higher development flexibility compared to the group’s existing platforms, which are engineered to accommodate internal combustion engines, the company said.



“Today our front-wheel-driven Hyundai and Kia BEVs are already among the most efficient ones in their segments,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of R&D for Hyundai Motor Group, during on online unveiling event.



“With our rear-wheel driven based E-GMP, we are extending our technological leadership into segments where customers demand excellent driving dynamics and outstanding efficiency.”



Hyundai Motor said the E-GMP will be set the ground for the group’s plans to introduce a total of 23 battery electric models and sell more than 1 million BEVs worldwide by 2025.



In a closer look, E-GMP offers a 800-volt charging capability, which enables faster charging than conventional 400-volt charging systems, delivering 80 percent of charge within 18 minutes. With just 5 minutes of charging, a vehicle can drive about 100 kilometers. With a full charge, a car can travel more than 500 kilometers, the automaker said. The 800-volt charging will be standard but 400-volt charging will also be available through the integrated power electric system.



The automaker also explained that a high performance model based on E-GMP will be able to accelerate from zero to 100 kph in less than 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 260 kph.



Components on the platform will optimize driving dynamics and safety, while maximizing cabin space, Hyundai explained.



For instance, E-GMP is engineered to offer improved cornering performance and driving stability at high speed through the optimal weight distribution between front and rear.



For safety, the platform has adopted a battery support structure made of ultra-high strength steel.



The design of the platform, such as the battery pack mounted beneath the floor and slim cockpit module, will enable a larger interior space, it said.



Moreover, platform modularization and standardization will enable rapid and flexible development depending on customer needs, Hyundai noted.



When asked about the E-GMP will also be used for the group’s high-performance N-Line cars, Biermann said, “Yes. It is too good. We can make any with it. All the technologies are there.”



“There are currently high-performance N Line (vehicles) only for Hyundai Motor, but we are also thinking about high powered version of Kia and Genesis.”



The automaker launched its battery electric vehicle brand Ioniq in August, which includes cars, the Ioniq 5, 6 and 7 by 2024.



Kia is also undergoing a transformation based on its “Plan S” mid-to-long-term strategy.



In September, Kia announced plans to increase sales of battery electric vehicles to 20 percent of its total sales by 2025. The company also recently published an early image of seven dedicated battery electric models to be released sequentially by 2027.



