Netflix becomes major Hallyu medium

An advertisement for K-drama “The School Nurse Files” on Netflix is shown in a subway in Japan. (Netflix)



With many Korean dramas and movies heading to Netflix, the platform, with services in 190 countries, is becoming a major medium for the spread of Korean pop culture.



Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency’s African sector recently mentioned Netflix as one of the reasons for the popularity of Korean culture in South Africa.



The Chicago Council on Global Affairs announced in October that South Korea’s favorability is at 60 on a zero-to-100 scale, the highest yet. Besides favorability rising because of Korea’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Korean programs reaching US audiences through Netflix was seen as a key factor.



“Netflix has brought Korean television shows into more US homes than ever before,” said CCGA.



Netflix’s role in spreading Hallyu is even bigger in Japan, where Korean movies and dramas on Netflix are capturing Japanese viewers. For example, tvN’s hit drama “Crash Landing on You” starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started showing on Netflix in February. In addition, Korean TV dramas such as JTBC’s “Itaewon Class” and tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” among others, have been at the top of the country’s Netflix charts for months, with the main characters’ fashion and hairstyles grabbing particular attention.



Official Twitter image of “Netflix K Swamp Festival” (Netflix)