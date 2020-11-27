New virus cases over 500 for 2nd day as pandemic deepens on cluster infections

Health workers disinfect a classroom at a school in Daegu on Thursday, one week before the national college entrance exam. (Yonhap)

The daily number of novel coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeded 500 for the second straight day Friday as health authorities grapple with sporadic cluster infections across the country amid the third wave of the pandemic.



The country added 569 more COVID-19 cases, including 525 local infections, raising the total caseload to 32,887, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



It marks the first time the country's daily virus cases exceeded 500 for the second straight day since the first wave of infections in late February when a massive outbreak swept through Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province.



The daily caseload has stayed in the triple digits since Nov. 8, with the figure above 300 since Nov. 18, except for Monday.



The latest figure is slightly down from 583 cases Thursday when the daily tally spiked to over an eight-month high, but health authorities worry that the third wave of infections is still in progress.



Of the new locally transmitted cases, 64.2 percent, or 337, were identified in the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's population.



Seoul added 204 more cases, while the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and western port city of Incheon reported 112 and 21 cases, respectively.



The country's southeastern South Gyeongsang Province reported 38 new cases, while South Chungcheong Province added 31 more cases.



Busan, the country's second-largest city, and North Jeolla Province each added 24 cases.



The number of new imported cases came to 44, up from 30 the previous day. The country's total number of imported cases is now at 4,548.



Of the new infections from overseas, 14 of them were from the United States, followed by Austria with eight and Sweden with seven.



Health authorities have been trying to curb another wave of virus infections before a nationwide college exam next week, but cluster infections from private gatherings, public facilities, hospitals and the military are dragging down their containment efforts.



The authorities raised the social distancing level by one notch to Level 2, the third highest in the country's five-tier system, in the Seoul metropolitan area, where the majority of virus cases have been identified, and began to apply enhanced measures Tuesday.



Other municipalities also have been enforcing tougher distancing rules depending on their virus situation. Level 1.5 distancing is currently in place in Gangwon Province and the country's southwestern Jeolla region.



But since the country's virus infections show no signs of letup, health authorities and municipal authorities are likely to review options of enforcing further toughened social distancing rules in the coming days.



Health authorities warned that the upward trend of COVID-19 cases is likely to continue for a while, as they expect the effects of tightened social distancing measures in major regions to appear starting next week.



But they added it is too early to discuss raising social distancing measures in the greater Seoul area, now a hotbed of the virus outbreak, to the second-highest level.



Level 2.5 curbs can be enforced if the country's daily average number of local infections exceeds 400 in a one-week period.



The country reported one additional death from COVID-19, raising the total to 516. The fatality rate was 1.57 percent.



The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 77, down from 78 a day ago.



The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 27,103, up 153 from the previous day, with 5,268 people isolated for COVID-19 treatment, up 415 from a day ago. (Yonhap)