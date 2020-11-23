Winter phase of pandemic may be ‘toughest yet,’ experts say

Health workers take nasal swabs from Navy recruits at the Naval Training Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)



Experts dread that the latest surge in novel coronavirus infections in South Korea is likely to grow into the “biggest and toughest wave” the nation experiences, as the push for reopening backfires and winter arrives.



Cases have been climbing steadily since the government deserted measures to mitigate the spread in mid-October in favor of economic stability. When the softened social distancing system came into effect two weeks ago, the uptick accelerated.



A senior official at Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Lim Sook-young, said over the weekend Korea may be facing “the biggest wave” of coronavirus infections yet, addressing the nationwide spread that is currently occurring.



Between Nov. 15 and Saturday, the seven-day average of new cases more than doubled week over week to around 255. A series of troubling clusters of infections has popped up at hospitals, nursing homes, day care centers and schools, leading to closures and mass quarantines. Health authorities have identified at least 62 such clusters in the past two weeks alone.



There have been 31,004 cumulative confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Korea, and the death toll had reached 509 as of Monday.



Respiratory disease specialist Dr. Chun Eun-mi of western Seoul’s Ewha Womans University Medical Center said outbreaks that are being reported now were “without a focal point,” rendering them harder to trace and contain.



“While previous epidemics could be tracked down to an area or a certain group, the spread we are seeing now is being detected all over,” she said.



Chun said winter was typically “a challenging season for health care services due to higher incidence of illnesses.”



“This leaves hospitals with less room to cope with potential rise in demand,” she said.



Keeping the health care systems afloat and resilient through the pandemic will be key in avoiding drastic measures, according to another respiratory disease specialist, Dr. Yum Ho-kee of Inje University Paik Hospital in central Seoul.



“To be able to withstand the spread without a lockdown, the incidence of the disease has to be kept at a rate that the health care systems can handle,” he said.



In Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the two areas most severely hit by the coronavirus during the initial stages of the epidemic here, some patients died at home while waiting to be admitted to care.



Yum said that hospitals must observe the highest levels of safety precautions for preventing and monitoring infections.



Last week, a hospital in Gwangju had to suspend services temporarily after medical workers tested positive for the coronavirus. Several hospitals have had to take similar steps following infections among staff, patients or both.



“In an enduring public health crisis, support from the government may be necessary for hospital operations to be fiscally sustainable,” he added.



Infectious disease expert Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University Medical Center in Guro, southern Seoul, said efforts to combat the spread should be in place until a vaccine or cure is available.



“Before we have the vaccine, the best strategy I think is to endure the restrictions and keep as many people healthy and alive as possible,” he said.



