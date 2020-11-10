SK Telecom launches subscription-based console bundle with Microsoft

A model introduces the Xbox All Access bundle provided by SK Telecom and Microsoft. (STK)



SK Telecom, South Korea‘s leading telecommunications firm, said Tuesday that it has introduced a new subscription service for Microsoft‘s Xbox game console in South Korea.



The new subscription service bundle is comprised of the latest edition of Microsoft’s Xbox -- the Xbox Series X or Series S -- and a 5G and cloud-based game streaming service, which offers around 100 games for the game console, as well as computers and mobile devices.



According to SKT, Korea is currently the only Asian nation that Microsoft provides Xbox All Access to. The other 11 nations that the company has launched Xbox All Access in includes the US, UK, Canada, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Australia.



The mobile carrier said the service is available to the telecommunications firm‘s users in Korea. The service may be available for other wireless carriers starting next year, the company added.



SKT offers the service for 39,900 won ($35) a month for the higher-end Xbox Series X console. The service for the Xbox Series S is available for 29,900 won per month. After 24 months, users then own the console.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)



