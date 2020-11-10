 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LG Electronics wins supplier award from Renault for vehicle displays

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:09       Updated : Nov 10, 2020 - 10:09
LG Electronics' center information display product in a Renault vehicle. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics' center information display product in a Renault vehicle. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has received a supplier award from French automaker Renault SA as the South Korean tech powerhouse eyes to expand its presence in the vehicle component business.

LG was honored with an Innovation award at this year's Renault Supplier Awards for its vehicle display products.

This is the third time that LG has been recognized by Renault with a supplier award following its recognition in 2014 and 2017.

Renault praised LG's 9.3-inch center information display (CID) that provides high-quality visibility and design for users to enjoy in-vehicle infotainment systems.

LG has been supplying CID products for popular Renault models, including Clio, Captur, Arkana and its electric vehicle Zoe.

LG previously received similar honors from global automakers, including Hyundai Motor Group, Daimler Automotive Group and General Motors Co.

LG is trying to improve performance of its vehicle component solutions (VS) business amid the pandemic.

LG's VS unit posted sales of 1.66 trillion won ($1.39 billion) in the third quarter of the year, up 23.5 percent from a year ago, but its operating losses widened from 60.2 billion won to 66.2 billion won in the cited period. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114