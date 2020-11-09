SKT expands services for foreign subscribers

SK Telecom, South Korea‘s top mobile carrier, said on Monday it is ramping up its services for foreign language customers under the slogan “Like a Local” in an effort to help break language barriers in an increasingly multicultural era.
In an industry first, the company said it will offer an English language service for its mobile app where users can check their data usage, get discounts and pay mobile bills upfront.
The telecoms network will also offer customer service in multiple languages including English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Vietnamese at some 30 select T world stores across the country such as Gangnam, Yongsan and Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.
The move comes as the number of foreigners in the country has reached 2.2 million, SKT said.
The company said that the stores where foreign language customer service is available can be located on SKT’s mobile app and stories will have the “Welcome” sticker to mark the availability of the service.
At T Factory, an information and communications technology multiplex which recently opened in the Hongdae neighborhood of western Seoul, customers can find English-speaking staff or opt for the 24-hour self-service kiosk.
If visiting the store is not an option, a helpline is available for foreign nationals which they can access by dialing 114. The telecoms network explained its phone customer service system will automatically direct foreign customers to services available in three languages – English, Chinese and Japanese.
“Our plan is to provide the world’s top telecom service to foreign nationals living in or visiting Korea to strengthen our national pride. We’ll continue to seek ways for foreigners to enjoy SKT’s services more easily and comfortably like locals,” said Han Myung-jin, Head of MNO Marketing Group of SK Telecom.
SKT also added that Miri, an upfront payment service designed to benefit foreign customers, has reached 10,000 users since its release in August.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
