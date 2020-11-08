 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Agency cancels release of Blackpink panda footage after Chinese netizens complain

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Nov 8, 2020 - 15:23       Updated : Nov 8, 2020 - 15:26
scene from the trailer for the most recent episode of Blackpink’s online reality show, “Blackpink - ‘24/365 with Blackpink'” (YouTube)
scene from the trailer for the most recent episode of Blackpink’s online reality show, “Blackpink - ‘24/365 with Blackpink'” (YouTube)

YG Entertainment announced Saturday that it has decided not to release the latest episode of Blackpink’s online reality show, “Blackpink - ‘24/365 with Blackpink',” which features the K-pop girl band members meeting South Korea’s first panda cub.

The video was scheduled to be posted on the girl band’s YouTube channel Saturday.

The decision came after a trailer posted Wednesday caused an uproar in China because it appeared that the band members were handling the cub without wearing sanitary gloves.

Many Chinese netizens said pandas are national treasures and should not be touched with bare hands because they are vulnerable to disease.

According to the Global Times, under the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper, Thursday, a post on the topic on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo had attracted more than 550 million views as of Thursday afternoon. The post said the Korean entertainers were not handling the animal correctly.

In a statement released Saturday, YG Entertainment said the video had been filmed in the presence of professional veterinarians and zookeepers in accordance with strict sanitary guidelines.

“All Blackpink members wore sanitary gloves, masks and protective clothing when they were in contact with the baby panda, and they also sanitized their hands and shoes during every transition between takes,” the agency’s statement said. “Nevertheless, in respect of international cooperation practices and recommendations from panda experts (who say) that nonprofessionals having close contact with the baby panda can cause misunderstandings, we decided to withhold the release of the related video.”

The cub, Fu Bao, was born in July to the only panda couple in Korea. Her parents, Ai Bao and Le Bao, arrived from China in 2016, having been sent here for joint research purposes and as a symbol of the bilateral ties between Korea and China. 

By Song Seung-hyun  (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114