Unification Minister calls on North to reopen lines of communication

Unification Minister Lee In-young (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap)
PANMUNJOM -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Wednesday called on North Korea to restore suspended communication channels between the two Koreas in a move to achieve a thaw in inter-Korean relations.
He also expressed hope of rebuilding the now-demolished inter-Korean joint liaison office, as well as resuming reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
Lee’s remarks came during the ceremony for the opening of the tourism support center at Panmunjom to mark the resumption of tours to the demilitarized border village. They had been suspended for more than a year due to an outbreak of African swine fever.
“I hope the communications line between the South’s Freedom House and the North’s Panmungak that remains unresponsive will be restored,” Lee said. “I hope the joint liaison office will be restored promptly and put back in operation.”
In June Pyongyang demolished the liaison office in its border town of Kaesong and cut all cross-border communication lines, retaliating for the launch of anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the inter-Korean border by civic groups in the South. The North has not responded to Seoul’s calls for the resumption of communications.
Lee also urged the North to allow people from the two sides to move around freely in Panmunjom.
Tours of the Joint Security Area and other sites inside the Demilitarized Zone opened on a trial basis Wednesday with a limited number of visitors, after having been halted in October last year to stem the spread of African swine fever along the inter-Korean border. The official opening will be Friday.
The Unification Ministry said there have been no cases of the animal disease since June in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, the border city to which the village belongs. The authorities have vowed to take the necessary precautions at the tour sites, including disinfecting vehicles and checking visitors’ temperatures.
By Ahn Sung-mi and Joint Press Corps (sahn@heraldcorp.com
