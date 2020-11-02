Microsoft launches HoloLens 2 in S. Korea

Lee Ji-eun, General Manager and CEO for Microsoft Korea, speaks during an online conference held to promote the launch of HoloLens 2, Monday. (Yonhap)



Microsoft Korea Monday announced the launch of mixed-reality headset HoloLens 2 in South Korea, targeting business customers that plan to implement digital transformation.



HoloLens 2 is an upgraded version of its mixed-reality headset that uses technology that overlays digital images onto the real world. The latest version of headset was first launched in February 2019.



The newest version of mixed-reality headset features a field of view that’s twice as large as the company‘s previous headset. Microsoft added that it made the new device lighter and more comfortable.



The new device also allows users to utilize Microsoft‘s artificial intelligence and cloud service Azure. The built-in cloud service allows HoloLens users to share the screen with others who have different devices, according to the company.



The biggest difference from other mixed-reality devices is that HoloLens 2 uses hand-tracking as its major input measure, Microsoft Korea said. The company explained the device does not need a separate controller, allowing users to focus more on their tasks.



The headset is aimed at enterprise users in Korea, according to the Microsoft Korea. The company expected a wide range of business sectors will be able to use the headset to increase their work efficiency. Companies around the globe are using the mixed-reality device in various business settings, such as construction sites, factories, hospitals and classrooms, the company added.



HoloLens 2 is expected to be more approachable to local business customers as Microsoft will have an authorized device distributor here.



Previously, local research institutions and businesses had to make overseas purchases, which caused additional taxes to pay.



Microsoft, however, has not disclosed the price for HoloLens yet.



The company added that online purchases will not be available for individual customers.





A picture of Microsoft’s mixed-reality headset HoloLens 2 (Microsoft Korea)