Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV

(Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday unveiled the design of the GV70 SUV under its independent Genesis brand as it strives to gain a share in the high-end vehicle market.



The midsized GV70 is the second SUV model with the Genesis badge following the launch of the GV80 SUV in January.



Hyundai applied its "athletic elegance" design language to the GV70 following the similar aesthetic of the GV80 SUV and G80 sedan.



The GV70 comes with Signature Genesis design elements that include a deep crest grille, high-tech quad lamps and large front air intakes, the company said in a statement.



Hyundai plans to launch the second Genesis SUV model in the domestic market during the fourth quarter.



The current Genesis lineup is composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 SUV. The GV70 SUV and an all-electric car will be added to the lineup by 2021. (Yonhap)