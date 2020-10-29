 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai unveils design of Genesis GV70 SUV

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2020 - 09:38       Updated : Oct 29, 2020 - 09:38
(Hyundai Motor)
(Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Co. on Thursday unveiled the design of the GV70 SUV under its independent Genesis brand as it strives to gain a share in the high-end vehicle market.

The midsized GV70 is the second SUV model with the Genesis badge following the launch of the GV80 SUV in January.

Hyundai applied its "athletic elegance" design language to the GV70 following the similar aesthetic of the GV80 SUV and G80 sedan.

The GV70 comes with Signature Genesis design elements that include a deep crest grille, high-tech quad lamps and large front air intakes, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai plans to launch the second Genesis SUV model in the domestic market during the fourth quarter.

The current Genesis lineup is composed of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 SUV. The GV70 SUV and an all-electric car will be added to the lineup by 2021. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114