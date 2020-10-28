SBS drama ‘Delayed Justice’ sends message of hope

Director Kwak Jeong-hwan (center) poses with the cast of “Delayed Justice” before an online press conference on Tuesday (SBS)



Actor Kwon Sang-woo returns to the small screen as a public defender in SBS’ new drama “Delayed Justice.”



The Korean title for the new drama literally translates to “Fly, Stream Dragon” and is derived from a Korean idiom meaning a dragon born in a stream, similar to the expression “rags to riches.”



Kwon takes on the role of Park Tae-yong, a lawyer who comes from humble origins with only a high school diploma. He partners with journalist Park Sam-soo, played by Bae Seong-woo, to help people at the bottom of the social ladder.



“I remember reading an article that said rags to riches doesn’t happen anymore in Korea, which made me extremely sorrowful and angry,” said director Kwak Jeong-hwan in an online press conference Tuesday. “In a drama, everything is possible. Those things that seem difficult and challenging in reality can happen in a drama. I wanted to make a drama that could relieve the anger and complaints in a fun way and quench the public’s thirst.”



Veteran actor Kwon said he was captivated by his character, who is lacking as a lawyer in many ways but makes up for it with his empathic nature and his concern for justice.



“I was excited the most for this drama than any other drama I’ve been in since my debut,” said Kwon.



The drama is based on the true story of lawyer Park Joon-young and journalist Park Sang-kyu, who succeeded in obtaining retrials for people who had been wrongfully convicted -- most famously, in a 1999 case in which three innocent people were convicted of robbery and murder, and in the 2000 murder of a taxi driver at the Yakchon five-way intersection in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.



“I was attracted to the drama because it was based on real events. Also, I was able to see both the fun aspect and the message of the drama,” said Bae.



While the drama deals with heavy subject matter, there are many lighthearted elements to keep viewers entertained.



“I think it’s meaningful for a drama to contribute to society,” said Kwak. “If the relationship between the characters striving for justice can give hope and leave an impression, I think the drama can be worth more than just a drama and can contribute to society. In that aspect, ‘Delayed Justice’ is a superb drama.”



The 20-episode drama will air on SBS at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, starting this week.



By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)