Finance

State pension fund to vote against LG Chem's spin-off plan

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2020 - 20:02       Updated : Oct 27, 2020 - 20:02

LG Twin Tower in Seoul (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
LG Twin Tower in Seoul (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)



South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) decided Tuesday to oppose LG Chem Ltd.'s plan to spin off its battery business at a shareholders' meeting later this week.

In September, LG Chem, the country's leading chemical company, announced a plan to separate the battery business to better cope with growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The company plans to hold a shareholders' meeting for approval on Friday.

The state pension fund, the second-largest shareholder of LG Chem with a 10.2 percent stake, said it decided to vote against the plan at the meeting.

"We understand the intention and purpose of the company's spin-off plan but concluded that the move could undermine the NPS' shareholder value," the pension fund said.

Minority shareholders of LG Chem have cast similar views, claiming that their investment in the company would have no meaning if the battery business is separated.

LG Corp. and affiliated persons own 34.17 percent of the company, while Investors with less than 1 percent stakes hold a combined 54.33 percent.

LG Chem's operating profit reached a record high of 902 billion won (US$799 million) in the third quarter, up 158.7 percent from a year earlier, on the back of robust sales of its petrochemical and EV battery units.(Yonhap)

