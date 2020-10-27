Ruling party steps up push for new anti-corruption agency

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea is stepping up its push for the launch of a new investigation body for high-ranking public officials, a flagship project of President Moon Jae-in’s prosecution reform initiative, by proposing bills to amend related laws and seeking to move up the launch by a month.
According to the National Assembly’s bill information site on Tuesday, 10 lawmakers of the ruling party jointly tabled 13 bills on Monday to create a legal basis for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or CIO, to effectively play its role immediately after its launch.
The content of the bills includes granting the independent investigative organization the authority to request information on illegal wealth-related crimes to the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit and to ask that an investigation be launched to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.
If passed, the head or a prosecutor of the agency will be able to directly request the justice minister’s cooperation to call for an international investigation needed for confiscation or tax penalties.
With the birth of the CIO, the power that prosecutors have dominated to investigate and prosecute high-level government officials and their family members will be shared with the independent agency. The new entity will cover corruption cases involving the president, ministers, lawmakers, judges, prosecutors, police officers among others.
The law for the launch of the envisioned body came into effect in July this year, but uncooperative moves by the main opposition People Power Party have put the brakes on procedures like selecting experts to recommend the chief of the CIO.
Raising the ante, the ruling party showed its willingness to complete the launch of the CIO before the end of November, a month earlier than it initially planned.
“There was a general consensus that the installation of the CIO should be completed within November after finishing the formation of a recommendation committee this week,” the party’s spokesman Choi In-ho said Monday.
On Tuesday, the opposition party officially announced that they picked prosecutor-turned-lawyer Im Jeong-hyuk and Lee Hun, former head director of the Korea Legal Aid Corporation, as committee members to make CIO chief candidate recommendations.
A seven-member committee will be formed to recommend the chief of the unit, and the president will select one of two candidates who receive support from six members of the panel. A National Assembly confirmation hearing is needed for their appointment.
The seven members consist of the justice minister, the director of the National Court Administration and the president of the Korean Bar Association as well as two people selected from the ruling and opposition parties each.
The ruling party warned that it would push for an amendment of the related law if the right-leaning committee members recommend by the opposition party exercise their veto power to further delay the appointment of the CIO chief.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)