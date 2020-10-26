Market in close watch over Samsung inheritance tax

When the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died Sunday, he left behind Samsung affiliate stocks valued at 18.2 trillion won ($16.1 billion) as of Friday closing. His family is likely to pay a colossal amount of inheritance tax as a result.
The inheritance tax for the Samsung stocks is likely to exceed 10 trillion won, experts say. The main challenge for Lee’s heirs -- particularly his only son, Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong -- appears to be securing enough funds to pay the tax while tightening their grip on Samsung’s key affiliates, including the world’s major handset maker, Samsung Electronics.
Market analysts say dividend hikes at Samsung affiliates and partial divestment by the late chairman’s heirs appear to be necessary as the tax payment has to start by the end of April.
Under South Korean tax rules and antitrust rules, the Samsung family heirs are subject to a 60 percent tax rate on the inherited stocks but can claim a 3 percent deduction. The tax bill will be determined in two months, as it is necessary to calculate the average of all listed Samsung affiliate stocks’ market prices over four months -- two months before the chairman died and two months after.
The tax can be paid in installments over the next five years, but the first payment will be due no later than April 2021.
Enhanced shareholder friendly policies of key Samsung affiliates including Samsung Electronics will be indispensable for the inheritance tax payment plan, Yoo Jong-woo, an analyst of Korea Investment & Securities.
According to Yoo’s estimate, the controlling family members’ combined dividend income from listed shares of Samsung affiliates amount to 724.6 billion won in 2019.
“Depending on the shareholder-friendly policies, the controlling families’ dividend income can grow larger,” Yoo said, adding the controlling families’ individual financing efforts will be inevitable.
The anticipated move will be associated with the de facto holding company Samsung C&T’s purchase of Samsung Electronics shares from Samsung Life Insurance, using the sales proceeds C&T secured by unloading part of, or entire, 43.4 percent stake in Samsung Biologics.
Samsung C&T’s larger dividend income translates into a possible hike in the dividend of its largest shareholder Lee Jae-yong, with 17.5 percent ownership.
“Questions as for how much Samsung Electronics shares that Samsung C&T would be able to obtain will be the crucial point of consideration in Samsung’s change of governance structure,” Lee Sang-heon of Hi Investment & Securities wrote Monday. “This will also determine how sustainable Samsung Electronics’ shareholder-friendly policies will become.”
Jeong Dong-ik, an analyst of KB Securities, added C&T’s Biologics share selloff and the following purchase of Electronics shares can lead to the group’s decision to carve out Electronics’ investment unit and merge it with C&T.
But the scenario is unlikely to materialize in the near future, given the unfavorable circumstance surrounding Jae-yong such as ongoing litigations and talks surrounding insurance act revision, Jeong added.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)