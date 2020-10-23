 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Robotics to step into food-tech market with KFC Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 23, 2020 - 13:47       Updated : Oct 23, 2020 - 13:47
(Hyundai Robotics Co.)
(Hyundai Robotics Co.)
South Korea's Hyundai Robotics Co. said Friday it has joined hands with fried chicken franchise KFC Korea Co. to automate the chicken cooking process.

Under the preliminary deal with KFC Korea, Hyundai Robotics, a unit of global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH), will develop the automation process to cook chickens by using robots.

KFC Korea will provide its stores and cooking know-how under the deal.

Food Tech applying high-end technologies to the food industry is attracting attention in the IT and food industries amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The global food-tech market is estimated to grow an annual average 5.8 percent to $250 billion in 2022, Hyundai Robotics said, quoting a report by global market researcher Research and Markets.

Hyundai Robotics, which was spun off from HHIH in May, has been expanding its business line from industrial robots to service robots to be used in hotels, cafes and homes.

In that vein, the company signed a deal with South Korean mobile carrier KT to cooperate in the robot business last June.

Under the deal, Hyundai Robotics will develop the bodies of robots, while KT will focus on software development using its 5G network, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data solutions. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114