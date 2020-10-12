 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Masks mandatory on buses, subways, hospitals and rallies starting Tuesday

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 14:01       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 14:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Face masks will be mandatory on public transportation and in medical and care facilities starting Tuesday as South Korea continues to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The requirement is part of Korea’s implementation of the infectious disease control and prevention act that came in place to fight the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

A fine of up to 100,000 won ($87) will be levied for those not wearing masks on public transportation like buses, subways and trains. The fine is also subject to those without masks at medical and care facilities and demonstrations.

Operators of those facilities and rallies will be fined up to 3 million won for failing to enforce the government requirement on users and participants.

But those under the age of 14 or who are unable to wear masks due to medical conditions will be exempt from the requirement. The face mask requirement also does not apply when people are eating, swimming or washing their faces.

Face masks must be worn completely over the nose and mouth. Wearing non-virus protective face gear such as scarves will be considered as not following the face mask requirement.

The government plans to start imposing fines on violators after a 30-day grace period.

The public places subject to the face mask requirement can expand depending on the level of social distancing scale the country enforces. Local governments are allowed to adjust the scope of places depending on their virus situations.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114