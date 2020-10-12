Masks mandatory on buses, subways, hospitals and rallies starting Tuesday

(Yonhap)
Face masks will be mandatory on public transportation and in medical and care facilities starting Tuesday as South Korea continues to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The requirement is part of Korea’s implementation of the infectious disease control and prevention act that came in place to fight the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.
A fine of up to 100,000 won ($87) will be levied for those not wearing masks on public transportation like buses, subways and trains. The fine is also subject to those without masks at medical and care facilities and demonstrations.
Operators of those facilities and rallies will be fined up to 3 million won for failing to enforce the government requirement on users and participants.
But those under the age of 14 or who are unable to wear masks due to medical conditions will be exempt from the requirement. The face mask requirement also does not apply when people are eating, swimming or washing their faces.
Face masks must be worn completely over the nose and mouth. Wearing non-virus protective face gear such as scarves will be considered as not following the face mask requirement.
The government plans to start imposing fines on violators after a 30-day grace period.
The public places subject to the face mask requirement can expand depending on the level of social distancing scale the country enforces. Local governments are allowed to adjust the scope of places depending on their virus situations.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)