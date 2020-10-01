 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Korean culture festival to kick off virtually next month

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 1, 2020 - 10:46       Updated : Oct 1, 2020 - 10:46
Super Junior-K.R.Y. (L) and Red Velvet are shown in this promotional image provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Super Junior-K.R.Y. (L) and Red Velvet are shown in this promotional image provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
An inaugural Korean culture festival will kick off next month to give people from all over the world chances to enjoy Korean cultural heritage and modern trends in a virtual way, the culture ministry said Thursday.

The first edition of the 2020 K-Culture Festival will be held online from Oct. 10-Nov. 11, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Led by the ministry and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), the newly launched event was designed to promote the global expansion of the Korean wave, or "hallyu," and help K-pop fans experience Korean cultural and artistic traditions.

Super Junior-K.R.Y. a sub-group of boy band Super Junior, and girl group Red Velvet will participate in promotional events and concerts as honorary ambassadors for the festival.

The "INK Festival" will open the K-Culture Festival, featuring K-pop concerts and introductions of food and tourist attractions of Incheon, the western port city and the country's main gateway.

For the online travel program, video clips in which Korean stars show cultural heritage of Mokpo, Jeonju, Gangneung and Andong will be uploaded every day on YouTube.

K-pop concerts to be held in the four cities will be streamed online through the festival's official website, www.kculturefestival.kr, and SBS' YouTube channel every Sunday from Nov. 11-29. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114