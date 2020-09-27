Five flights diverted from Incheon due to drone

(Incheon International Airport Corporation)



Five flights were diverted from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, due to suspected drone activity on Saturday, the airport operator said.



A passenger airplane of Russia's S7 Airlines, two cargo flights of South Korea's Asiana Airlines and two cargo flights of American Airlines were redirected to nearby Gimpo International Airport between 1:40 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.



They could not land "due to an unidentified flying object, which appears to be an illegal drone," an Incheon International Airport Corp. official said.



Police found a middle-aged real estate agent was flying a drone to make a promotional video of an apartment and handed the person over to the aviation authorities. (Yonhap)







