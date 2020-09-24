Kakao Bank makes IPO plan official

(Yonhap)
South Korea’s leading internet-only bank Kakao Bank has made its market debut plan official as it decided to apply for auditor designation and select an underwriter by the end of this year, the company said Thursday.
Further details such as the date of the listing, the size of the deal and whether it is to land on the main bourse Kospi or tech-heavy Kosdaq have not yet decided, officials said.
While investment banking sources forecast that Kakao Bank will make its market debut as early as the next year, the firm is expected to become the first online-only bank to be listed in the local stock market.
Amid retail investors flocking to the pre-IPO market as Kakao Bank is anticipated to be the second IPO from a Kakao subsidiary firm, following Kakao Games, the valuation on the pre-IPO market has soared to mark nearly 46 trillion won ($39.29 billion) as of mid-September.
Founded in 2017, the internet-only bank’s capital has recently marked about 1.83 trillion won. While its asset size came in at 24.4 trillion as of end-June, its BIS level -- the barometer established by the Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements to measure the proportion of a bank’s capital to its risk assets -- stood at 14.03 percent. The firm also achieved its first surplus of 13.7 billion won in the first quarter of last year.
Buttressed by Kakao Bank’s official announcement, shares of Yes24 and Korea Investment Holdings advanced 12.63 percent and 0.28 percent, respectively, at around 1:00 p.m. The firms possess a 1.97 percent and a 4.93 percent stake in the internet-only bank.
On the contrary, Kakao and Netmarble’s stock prices dropped by 3.15 percent and 2.87 percent from the previous session to reach 169,000 won and 355,000 won, respectively. While the mobile messaging platform holds a 33.53 percent stake, the mobile game powerhouse owns 3.93 percent of the stake ownership.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)