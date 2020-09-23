 Back To Top
Entertainment

BLACKPINK stays on Billboard Hot 100 for 3rd week

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2020 - 16:34       Updated : Sept 23, 2020 - 16:34

(YG Entertainment)
(YG Entertainment)

"Ice Cream," K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's new single, remained on Billboard's main singles Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks since its release.

Billboard said Tuesday (US time) that "Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez, ranked 61st on the latest Hot 100 chart.

The single debuted at No. 13 in its first week, achieving a record high by a South Korean girl group, and finished at No. 49 last week.

"Ice Cream" also stood at No. 13 and No. 6 on the Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. US chart, respectively.

The two charts, one inclusive of worldwide songs (Billboard Global 200) and the other including all territories excluding the US (Billboard Global Excl. US), were recently launched in line with the popularity of music from different countries. They rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, according to Billboard.

"How You Like That," the quartet's previous single released in June, also ranked 37th on the Global 200 chart and 20th on the Global Excl. US chart.

"Ice Cream" and "How You Like That" are two pre-released tracks from the band's first full-length album, titled "The Album," set to drop on Oct. 2. Preorders for the album have surpassed 800,000 worldwide just six days after its release. (Yonhap)

