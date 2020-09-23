[News Focus] Minister vows attention on overworked delivery workers

Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap on Wednesday pledged continued attention on the working conditions of delivery workers, as months of COVID-19 outbreak pushed them to their limits and led to at least seven deaths from overworking this year alone.
“Parcel delivery has become an essential service in people’s lives,” Lee said at a parcel delivery firm’s sorting center in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.
“We are now taking it for granted that ordered items come at our doorstep the next day, but we know that this is possible with efforts from parcel delivery workers, drivers and parcel loaders in the background.”
He made the remarks during an on-site inspection of the working conditions of parcel delivery workers.
Overworked delivery workers became a social issue in South Korea last week, after some 4,000 unionized workers threatened to stop sorting parcels ahead of the Chuseok holiday in protest of long working hours and heavy workloads.
Chuseok is one of the busiest times of the year for logistics companies, as Koreans exchange gifts mostly using door-to-door delivery services.
After the government’s arbitration, the companies agreed to increase the headcount at parcel sorting centers by 10,000 a day until Oct. 16.
Major delivery services including CJ Logistics and Lotte Global Logistics also pledged to halt late-night delivery services and protect the health of the workers.
They pledged to provide workers with free health checks every year starting 2021 and invest a total of 300 billion won ($258 million) in expanding automated systems.
During his visit, Minister Lee once again called on the companies to keep their promises and better protect their workers.
According to the Transport Ministry, courier services are usually met with 10 percent greater workload than usual during the Chuseok holiday. But the load for this year’s holiday period is forecast to rise more than 30 percent, with added pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The virus outbreak also raised the number of delivered parcels in the first half to reach 1.6 billion, already beyond half the 2.8 billion boxes reached for all of 2019. This extra workload has resulted in parcel delivery persons handling extremely heavy workloads for months.
A report from the Democratic Party of Korea said parcel delivery service workers work around 71.3 hours a week to earn around 4.6 million won a month. They take home around 2.3 million won a month after excluding all work-related expenses, the report added.
This year alone, seven parcel delivery workers have died from overwork, as online shopping surged amid coronavirus outbreak.
But even after the promises were made from the government and delivery service companies, there still were cases of parcel delivery workers overloaded with work volume.
The civic task force working for the rights of delivery workers, associated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, has argued that delivery service companies have been hiring fewer workers than promised. Workers are still forced to work on weekends and continue to be burdened with heavy workloads, they said.
“From the prolonged coronavirus outbreak, courier service workers are too fatigued, but we have heard that some places are still requiring parcel delivery workers to sort or load parcels on Sundays,” Lee added during the visit Wednesday.
“I urge delivery service companies to responsibly lead the scene and ensure such cases no longer occur.”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)