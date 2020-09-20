 Back To Top
Moon is a big BTS fan: Cheong Wa Dae

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Sept 20, 2020 - 18:23       Updated : Sept 20, 2020 - 18:23
President Moon Jae-in receives a gift from BTS during the inaugural ceremony of the Youth Day on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in is a big fan of BTS, the Blue House said Sunday.

Blue House spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in a press briefing Sunday that Moon likes the band’s songs and its dancing, and has praised the K-pop superstars in conversations with top officials.

“BTS looks like a group of youngsters at their peak when listening to their songs and watching their dance moves,” Moon said, according to Kang.

“It is sometimes difficult to follow (the lyrics of) K-pop bands when listening to their songs, but that wasn’t the case for BTS.”

Kang added that Moon believes BTS has a large fan base across all age groups.

Moon has often mentioned BTS as a representative example of K-pop culture during visits to foreign countries. He watched the group perform in October 2018 during his official visit to France.

The president also congratulated BTS on becoming South Korea’s first recording artists to top Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart with the single “Dynamite,” calling it “a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop” in a social media post.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
