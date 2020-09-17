 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS delivers 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 17, 2020 - 11:17       Updated : Sept 17, 2020 - 13:44
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop super group BTS delivered a performance of "Dynamite," its latest smash-hit single, on the popular US talent competition show "America's Got Talent."

The seven-member band presented a prerecorded live performance of "Dynamite" on the weekly TV program, now in its 15th season, aired Monday (US time) on American television network NBC.

The performance held against the backdrop of a vacant late-night amusement park was taped at Everland, South Korea's largest theme park in Yongin, south of Seoul, according to a representative at Big Hit Entertainment, the band's management agency.

The taping of the disco-pop track, while sung live, was apparently not done in a single take, as it appeared to have edits in between to feature more close-up shots of individual members in different backgrounds that resemble downtowns and suburbs of America during the 1950-60s.

The performance marked BTS' second guest appearance on "America's Got Talent" following its first live performance on the show in September 2018 with "Idol," the lead song off the group's "Love Yourself: Answer" album.

The showing marked the penultimate appearance of the band's official television promotional schedule for "Dynamite" in the United States. The septet staged a virtual media blitz for its new song, starting with the debut performance of "Dynamite" on the MTV Video Music Awards late last month and later appearing on the City Music Series on NBC's "Today" show last week.

BTS plans to make a final appearance for "Dynamite" on the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday.

The South Korean boy band made history last month by becoming the country's first recording artist to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart with "Dynamite." The previous highest-charting South Korean artist was soloist PSY, whose 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style" peaked at the No. 2 spot.

"Dynamite" took the top position on Billboard's main singles chart for the second-straight week last week, becoming the 20th song in history to have remained on top in its second week following a No. 1 debut. "Dynamite" stood at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart this week. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114