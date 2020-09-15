 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Seventeen earns fourth-consecutive Oricon album chart win with '24H'

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2020 - 11:22       Updated : Sept 15, 2020 - 11:43

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)
Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop boy band Seventeen scored its fourth-straight win on Japan's Oricon weekly album chart with its latest Japanese record "24H," the group's management agency said Tuesday.

"24H," the 13-member boy group's second Japanese EP record, ranked at No. 1 on Oricon's weekly album chart for the week of Sept. 7-15, according to Pledis Entertainment. The album was released on Sept. 9.

Seventeen took the top spot on the Oricon weekly album chart with all of its previous releases -- EP records "You Made My Dawn" and "Heng:garae," as well as its third studio record "An Ode," all of which were Korean-language records.

According to Oricon, Seventeen was the first non-Japanese international male artist to achieve a fourth-consecutive win on the weekly album chart.

Ahead of its release, retail pre-orders of "24H" in Japan reached 450,000 units. Of those, some 240,000 copies were sold in its first week. In total, the band has sold 2.3 million albums in Japan so far this year.

Along with the lead track of the same name, "24H" consists of four Japanese tracks, "247," "Chilli" and "Pinwheel," and the Japanese version of "Together," previously from Seventeen's seventh EP "Heng:garae." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114